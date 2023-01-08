Lithgow Mercury
Our People

A year of walking 'in her shoes': A review of Lithgow's amazing women

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 9 2023 - 9:26am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The region is full of hard-working, loving, dedicated women and I couldn't have been more honoured to speak with them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.