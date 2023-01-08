A year of walking 'in her shoes': A review of Lithgow's amazing women

The region is full of hard-working, loving, dedicated women and I couldn't have been more honoured to speak with them.
While each of these women have unique situations, One common thing I noticed after i'd spoken to them is, we are all juggling.
Whether it be kids, work, ageing parents, medical issues, trauma or something else; these women have phenomenal amounts of strength.
This is where our community finds its support system, resilience and passion, in these women.
We can all be inspired, when we step in her shoes.
Michelle Dobson has found a work life balance between running her hair salon in Portland and taking care of her family at home in Mudgee. No matter what challenges she faces, she does it with a smile.
After many years of working in the hospitality industry, Natalie Foodey decided to be her own boss. By opening a food van in her street in Lidsdale, Ms Foodey filled a need for her town.
Beryl Gilshenan is a beloved community care worked for Lithgow's elderly residents. She is a woman of many talents. She is passionate about her work and discusses the challenges that come with getting older.
Laurelle Harvey became head cook at 'The Kitchen' in Wallerawang after hard work and personal challenges. Despite her challenges, her passion for food kept her going.
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham reflects on her long standing hairdressing career and lifelong interest in politics. Being Mayor of the region has come with many challenges, but Ms Statham is ready to spring forward to face them.
When Kellie Evans and her family made a tree change to the area, a world of possibilities opened up. A woman of many talents, Kellie has contributed to various projects for the region.
Aimee Friedrich is the owner of popular eatery, 128 Cafe and bar. At just 13 years of age, she began her career in the hospitality industry and flourished.
Rachel Nicoll plays an essential role in the community as the Community recovery officer. Her work sees her offer support to the communities that have been affected by bushfires in the region.
Deputy Mayor, Cassandra Coleman discusses being herself and acknowledges that she isn't everyone's cup of tea. She is passionate about the region and talks about the challenges that came with growing up in a single parent household.
Rebecca Doble is a hard working Disability support worker, administration assistant, student and single Mother. She has also faced some devastating losses along the way. Despite this, she shows up for herself daily.
Kristen Howarth is passionate about empowering women. Ms Howarth offers programs for women to find their confidence, their bliss and deal with the mental load that comes with being 'the nurturer.'
Helen O'Reilly fell in love with the community she moved to a decade ago. Ms O'Reilly is part of the Portland quilting group who make quilts for people who are ill. She is a dedicated Wife, Mother and Grandmother.
Leanne Walding was the first 'In her shoes' woman. She is dedicated to providing valuable services to the Lithgow community, despite struggling with her health.
