Lithgow Mercury
Our People

In Her Shoes: Mayor Maree Statham believes we all need a mentor

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:07am, first published August 18 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor, Maree Statham stands in front of her garden. Photo: Reidun Berntsen

There is no doubt Mayor Maree Statham is a rather well-known woman in the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.