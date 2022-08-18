In Her Shoes: Mayor Maree Statham believes we all need a mentor

There is no doubt Mayor Maree Statham is a rather well-known woman in the community.
She is a member of many local committees, a councillor, the mayor of Lithgow and a lifelong resident.
"I was born in Bathurst and raised on a farm at Meadow Flat for all of my life," she said.
Ms Statham has not only been a hairdresser for almost 54 years, but also breeds angus cattle and runs etiquette classes with hopes of inspiring young people.
"We need people to believe they can be whatever they want to be if they try hard enough," she said.
Ms Statham's long-standing career in hairdressing began as the dream of a young girl that flourished into a reality with the support of a mentor.
"I think hairdressing was always something I wanted to do when I was very young, like 12 or 14. I'd be copying Gidget's hair," Ms Statham said.
"I had a wonderful opportunity when I went into hairdressing with the New South Wales head fashion buyer for what was then Western Stores. She taught me all about fashion and clothing and styling.
"It was a great asset for me to have somebody like Joan show me the way to what you can do in your life. She's definitely been one of my role models."
Ms Statham's father has also been a source of inspiration for her, this time with pursuit of a political career.
"My dad was a councillor. He was the president of Blaxland Shire Council on and off for a period of time," she said.
"We were only very young, but we knew it was important. We thought it was important what dad was doing because he'd come home and read all these papers."
Sadly, Ms Statham's father passed away after suffering a stroke but said she carries him with her as she navigates her political career.
"I think during my time on council, I've been very aware of my dad's stroke," she said.
"I've been through a tremendous amount with council, so much that I think some people would have just given up, but I'm very honoured and humbled to be Mayor," she said.
"I absolutely love it through good times and bad."
Ms Statham is passionate about the work she does in the community and strongly encourages residents to join a local group that piques their interest.
"I encourage everyone to join a volunteering committee, particularly women even though you're very busy and have a hectic lifestyle with picking up and dropping off children and whatever else," she said.
"Young people, don't ever be too backward in coming forward to join a committee."
Ms Statham's advice to women of the community is "if you are interested in doing something and think you will fail, so you don't try, then you have failed," she said.
"Also, find yourself someone you trust to be your mentor, to pull you back or push you forward. We all need somebody like that."
