Lithgow Mercury
Our People

In Her Shoes: Lithgow's Cassandra Coleman makes no apology for who she is

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
July 21 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Coleman with her pride and joy; her pink car. Photo: Reidun Berntsen

Councillor Cassandra Coleman describes herself as a polarising personality.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.