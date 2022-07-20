Author Kelly Seymour Green may no longer be a Portland resident but it's a place close to her heart.
Her recently published novel 'Unscarred' is set to be released on July 29 and Ms Seymour Green says she'd like to launch it in her hometown.
Advertisement
"I thought Portland would be a nice place, they've done a lot of work at the Foundations there and I grew up there," she said.
Portland is still home to family members so, Ms Seymour Green still visits often.
She said she recalls her fond memories of growing up in the area. "I did all my schooling at Portland. I was the captain and the dux."
The novel has been a decade in the making for Ms Seymour Green, who said it started off as a way of passing the time.
"I started writing the story when I was on maternity leave. I thought to keep myself occupied while I was off having children, I'd chronicle my romances by writing romance stories," she said.
"But it didn't end up that way, I was just going to write flippant Mills and Boons type stories, but it ended up a much bigger project."
"It's a bit of romance and a bit of drama. It starts on a Pacific Island and it's about a young couple who haven't seen each other for nine years and they are brought back together at a funeral," Ms Seymour Green said.
Ms Seymour Green has loosely based the story from moments during her own life, using those experiences to build on the characters.
"A lot of it is about experiences I've been through and places I've travelled but it's not really my story. It's very different to my story. I've just used experiences to put it all together," she said.
The novel is being published overseas by Pegasus books in the UK under the Vanguard Imprint.
Ms Seymour Green said she has just completed her second book and is going through the copy editing phase.
She said she is hoping to launch the book in Portland during the September 2022 School holidays; with more details to become available closer to the date.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.