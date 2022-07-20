Lithgow Mercury
Our People

Portland native Kelly Seymour Green to launch 'Unscarred' novel in her hometown

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
July 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Portland resident and author Kelly Seymour Green. Photo: Supplied.

Author Kelly Seymour Green may no longer be a Portland resident but it's a place close to her heart.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.