Members of the Portland community are being encouraged to bring their photos and memorabilia to the Annexe on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.
In a move set to boost further tourism to Portland, The Portland Business Association (PBA) are hoping to contribute local's memories to a historical app.
According to the PBA, the historical app will engage users in an interactive walking trail that provides them with history along the way.
Interactive features of the app will include local stories and other informative videos.
Signs will be installed in the town to lead tourists along the trail with the main focus of the app encouraging tourists to stay in Portland after visiting the famous Silos.
"The silos were a great initiative to attract tourists to town, but we want to ensure that visitors get out of their vehicles and explore the town when they visit, the longer they spend here, the more likely they are to spend money in our local businesses. It will be great for the town," Portland Business Association president Kellie Evans said.
Residents can bring their memorabilia to the Annexe between 10am and 3pm.
