Recent community feedback on social media has suggested Lithgow's tourism could be boosted if more local businesses were open on a weekend.
"A lot of shops closed on the weekend are missing out. I noticed while working on the fit out of my shop that there was enough foot traffic to consider being open on Sundays," resident Kevin Mason said.
Mr Mason, along with other residents expressed the opinion that tourists may see the town as a pit stop on their travels.
"While, at the moment, many of the travellers just hit Macca's and go on their way, the potential to develop a reputation of Lithgow to be a destination is there, we just need to develop it," he said.
"There needs to be more weekend activities made available and stores open for business on weekends to bring people into Lithgow and not see it as a Macca's stop," resident Caroline Clark said.
Lara Hall of Twig, a local lifestyle business store also believed that Lithgow could be a tourist destination if businesses coordinate.
"I am open on the weekend, and the tourists are coming but I don't think there's enough shops open to make it exciting for them, so I think the shops need to collectively agree to open," Ms Hall said.
Paul Phillips, owner of local bookstore 'A Reader's Heaven', said enough interest needs to be generated for it to be feasible for businesses to be open on weekends.
"We used to try Sunday, we've been doing this for 27 years. We've been through all the versions. We've found Sundays, people wanted to find something to eat, go to the toilet and move on," he said.
"Sundays would be good if you knew they were a reliable kind of thing. Where we are, Sundays aren't quite there yet.
"You could sit here for six Sundays in a row and have nobody come in, or you could sit here for one Sunday and think 'wow, we made all this money'. It could be just like this for six weeks.
"I would like to see it happen, but it's really generating the interest through food and bigger retailers."
Work-life balance was also a factor that Mr Phillips addressed as many local businesses are operated by sole traders.
"When you're a sole trader, you have to have a day off," he said.
