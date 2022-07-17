Lithgow Thales will soon have 56 full-time jobs on offer following its success in round two of the State Government's Regional Job Creation Fund.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole announced on July 14 that the business will receive $1,120,000 in funding to contribute to its plans of expansion.
Thales will also be contributing $1,177,798 to the project, which is set to continue a rich history of the arms industry in Lithgow.
"Thales has been part of the social fabric of the Lithgow community. It has been in operation since 1912," Mr Toole said.
"Now, the 2.3 million dollar investment is to purchase more machinery, more equipment here at this location, and this is going to give the opportunity to triple exports by 2025."
Mr Toole assured the project would not only create new jobs, but also provide security to existing employees.
"When you have a look at the 140 jobs on site, it's also going to secure those jobs, but it also has the opportunity to create up to 56 full-time jobs here at Thales," he said.
According to Mr Toole, young adults in the Lithgow region will find an incentive to stay as more career options become available.
"In the past there's been this perception that people felt they've got to leave town and go into the capital cities to be able to get a good high paying job. Well, that's no longer the case," he said.
Thales employee, David Forbes shared his thoughts on the prospect of manufacturing not only remaining in the country, but in areas like Lithgow.
"I've been here for 40-odd years and seen a lot of changes, but it's a great feeling to know we have that capability," Mr Forbes said.
"Manufacturing in Australia, a lot of it went overseas in the '90s. To keep it in Australia, especially in regional NSW is awesome. It's a good motivation for people that work here."
Lithgow City Council mayor, Maree Statham was not available for comment at the time of publication.
