More jobs to become available at Lithgow Thales

By Reidun Berntsen
July 17 2022 - 10:00pm
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham, Thales Vice President Land Corry Roberts, Deputy Premier/Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole and Director Integrated weapons and sensors, Matthew Duquemin; Thales with employees. Photo: Reidun Berntsen

Lithgow Thales will soon have 56 full-time jobs on offer following its success in round two of the State Government's Regional Job Creation Fund.

