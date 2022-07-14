Development of Secret Creek boosts care for animals and tourism for humans

Secret Creek is in the process of making developments that will boost Lithgow tourism and provide further care to injured wildlife.
The sanctuary received $1.3 million in funding from a grant through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER).
"This funding is going to see a cultural facility and a visitors centre. It's also also going to have a rehabilitation hospital here for wildlife," State Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said.
"We've seen fires, we've seen floods and we've seen a lot of wildlife that has been destroyed.
"We also want to ensure that we have a hospital to be able to care for these animals as they recover."
According to Mr Toole, the facility will provide care for injured wildlife in the region.
"This is going to cater for wildlife and animals through the Blue Mountains, Lithgow, Oberon and the surrounding area," he said.
According to owner of Secret Creek Sanctuary, Trevor Evans the hospital is a joint venture between the sanctuary and Byron Bay wildlife hospital.
"There's been discussions with the vet there, They're going to come and man the hospital and operate it from Lithgow as part of their network of hospitals around Australia," he said.
The Visitor Information and Cultural Centre is set to boost the time tourists spend in Lithgow.
"This allows to create a greater experience for those visitors that are coming here to the facility in the future," Mr Toole said.
"This will ensure that Lithgow is put on the map once again for tourism. Secret Creek already is a popular destination, but is has been impacted by floods and fires that we've seen in the local area."
It is unknown at this stage when the project will be complete.
