The Lithgow Regional Business Awards will return for the first time in 15 years.
The 2022 awards were recently announced by the Lithgow District Chamber of Commerce and will be held on November 26th at the Lithgow Workmen's Club.
Advertisement
Chamber commitee member, Steve Ring said the event was long overdue.
"It's all about a celebration of businesses and industry," he said.
"It's a great opportunity [for local businesses] to get out there and see how they stack up."
The Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund - which is co-funded by the federal and state governments - sponsored the event.
"It's about celebrating the resilience of the business community over the last few years," Mr Ring said.
The dress code for the night is a 'cocktail gala' theme.
A range of the local area's finest will be on offer for the evening including produce, entertainment and art.
Any local business within the Lithgow LGA can nominate for the award once the Chamber of Commerce begin the promotion process for nominations in early August.
"Whoever wins locally will automatically progress to the Central New-South-Wales awards," Mr Ring said.
According to Mr Ring, the Chamber of Commerce hope the awards continue into the future.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.