Lithgow Mercury

Train services to be affected for weeks due to Blue Mountains landslip

Updated July 13 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Commuters can expect weeks of bus and shuttle rail changes as work begins on restoring a damaged section of the train line in the Blue Mountains.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.