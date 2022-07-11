As residents hit the streets on their way to work and for school drop-off on their Tuesday morning, traffic flow remains moderate throughout the Lithgow CBD.

According to Live Traffic there is clear flow throughout Main Street with minimal congestion at the Lithgow Street intersection.



Mort Street is looking clear with some moderate flow towards the top end of the street, leading onto Bridge Street.



Methven Street overlapping with Martini Parade has some heavy congestion due to school drop-off, between the Small Arms Factory museum and Rifle Parade.

Over on the Great Western Highway at Bowenfels Live Traffic is reporting high volumes of traffic between Landa Street and Bayonet Street.



At South Bowenfels, Magpie Hollow Road heading towards Lake Lyell is experiencing busy traffic flow.

