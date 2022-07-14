The Saint: The golden goose has lost its glitter

THERE seemed to be some bitter irony in our Council announcing an intention to address homelessness in our locale in the same breath as announcing approval for a not insignificant levy on your rates, above the annual rate pegging legislation.
We're already widely regarded as one of, if not THE, most oppressively rated local government areas in NSW - a claim no one seems to deny, so wait for more pain.
Advertisement
Council has clearly lost track of one of the most important principles in economics - the ability to pay.
For many already stretched to the limit of their ability to pay the prospect of homelessness looms as a grim possibility on the horizon.
Add to the mix the increases in water charges and it really is a Winter of discontent while we pay for past mistakes.
The problem is that the decisions in these things are being made by people who have the ability to pay and they press on with blinkered vision in their parallel universe.
WITH the pandemic reaching horrifying new levels, many in health circles are wondering out loud why mask mandates have not returned. Seems a common sense move to everyone except the government and the foolishly complacent hordes who don't practice self help.
IT was Hollywood on Main and on Methven, and James, and Bridge and half a dozen other spots around town this week when a large and well equipped film crew moved in. It had the curious among us even more curious but we're told it's a new series 'The Messenger' going to air on ABC TV next year. Watch for those familiar faces among the extras.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
THERE was an anniversary that sneaked under the radar a couple of weeks back that deserved a wider accolade. Yep, 110 years since the official opening of the spanking new Small Arms Factory on June 8, 1912. The Governor General Lord Denman and PM Andrew Fisher did the honours and the Lithgow Mercury reported it was quite a swell affair, even if the bean counters had well documented concerns at the cost of the catering.
GRAFFITI vandalism is continuing around town, probably the activity of just one dope, but it will only get worse until someone bites the bullet and starts removing the scrawl from public and private locations. Such removal is widely regarded as the most effective means of deterring copycat vandalism which really is a criminal offence with lifetime consequences for the perpetrator when job seeking.
Have your say:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.