Lithgow Mercury
Opinion

The Saint: The golden goose has lost its glitter

By The Saint
Updated July 14 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FOCUS: Our valley became a movie set this week for a new ABC-TV series and the Tin Shed Cafe in Bridge Street was just one location.

THERE seemed to be some bitter irony in our Council announcing an intention to address homelessness in our locale in the same breath as announcing approval for a not insignificant levy on your rates, above the annual rate pegging legislation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.