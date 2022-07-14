It's time commuters understood the safety concerns with the new trains

Given the commonality of intercity train commuters and the pain of the industrial actions, I thought I should share my concerns with the Maryiung or NIF.
It seems to me that many train commuters don't understand the safety concerns with the new trains.
Advertisement
Put simply, how many of you would rely solely on your car's reversing camera to reverse your car, not use your mirrors or look out the windows?
Now try and see any problems on 20 images, half of which are from cameras facing the sun and the other half are blurred due to grime. Images that are no bigger than half a postcard.
Add to this the curved platforms that we have on intercity stations. These make for a gap big enough for an adult to slip down and not be noticed.
Then you have the lack of station staff outside the peak. Nobody is there to provide a second look or to help people with wheelchairs.
This is what the Government wants train drivers to do repeatedly and not miss someone falling down the gap.
If you wouldn't reverse your car without multiple means of making sure it was safe to do so, why expect someone to move a train when this is how the Government wants to operate them, driver only.
There are many more safety concerns with the new trains. This is the main one.
ONRSR has said the train is safe to operate with a driver AND guard. Not driver only.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.