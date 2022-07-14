Lithgow Mercury
Comment

It's time commuters understood the safety concerns with new trains

By Allen Neirinckx
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's time commuters understood the safety concerns with the new trains

Given the commonality of intercity train commuters and the pain of the industrial actions, I thought I should share my concerns with the Maryiung or NIF.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.