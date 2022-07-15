Lithgow Mercury
Comment

Letter to the Editor: This is not the time to press ahead with plans for the Great Western Highway from Katoomba to Lithgow

By Ian Douglas
July 15 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Forty Bends section of highway. Picture: Phoebe Moloney

So, the genie is out of the bottle and the horse named Debt is racing away (and gathering speed) to a sure win over rationalism.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.