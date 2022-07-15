So, the genie is out of the bottle and the horse named Debt is racing away (and gathering speed) to a sure win over rationalism.
Given the international economic (financial and social) outlook - and the flurry of natural disasters more locally - this is surely not the time for the State Government to press ahead with its plans for the (not so) Great Western Highway from Katoomba to Lithgow.
Advertisement
Economics is a SOCIAL science, that means every non-financial factor impacts appraising proposals, and sense must prevail.
Just look at the litany of disasters relating to Government management (not just this State) - examples including the new Inter-City train sets now seemingly stranded in Lithgow after years of waiting approval - but the costs and delays did not wait.
And the Fair Work Commission came down in favour of the Union arguments regarding this safety issue/s.
We are told the Lane Cove Tunnel has faults requiring massive expenditure on repairs and maintenance - the list is long and I am constrained by space.
A more pressing issue is for the Government to come to grips with solutions for the repetitive flood damage including, most importantly, the societal impacts for those so affected.
In light of the aforesaid - it is ludicrous to claim a "10 minute" gain once the GWH is widened. Yet NO solution to the delays east of Katoomba!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.