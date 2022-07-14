Got a road tip?
Last updated: 9am.
A person is trapped following a car crash at Clarence Chifley Road on Petra Avenue at 7.40am on Friday morning.
Traffic is affected in both directions. Emergency services are on scene. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution.
The Great Western Highway has reopened in both directions at Blackheath following a truck crash on Friday morning.
The highway was closed near Evans Lookout Road however Transport for NSW have advised diversions have been lifted.
Motorists should continue to allow extra time and exercise caution due to ice on the road.
Live Traffic is reporting black ice from Medlow Bath to Mount Victoria on the Great Western Highway on Friday morning.
Traffic is affected in both directions with motorists advised to exercise caution.
As residents hit the streets on their way to work and for school drop-off on their Friday morning, traffic flow remains moderate throughout the Lithgow CBD.
According to Live Traffic there is medium flow throughout Main Street. There is high volumes of traffic at the Lithgow Street intersection from James Street.
The top end of Mort Street has heavy flow along the Council chambers leading onto Bridge Street.
Chifley Road at Clarence has heavy congestion due to a car crash at 7.40am.
Methven Street overlapping with Martini Parade has some heavy congestion due to school drop-off, between the Small Arms Factory museum and Rifle Parade.
Over on the Great Western Highway at Bowenfels Live Traffic is reporting moderate traffic congestion on Bayonet Street.
At South Bowenfels, Magpie Hollow Road heading towards Lake Lyell is experiencing moderate traffic flow near the service station and further along near the Hampton Road and Sodwalls Road intersection.
One of two westbound lanes remains closed at Mount Victoria on Victoria Pass, Great Western Highway, due to a landslide.
Live Traffic reported the incident at 6.20pm on Monday evening. Transport for NSW are on scene.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution.
Council wishes to advise residents of the temporary closure of the Gap on Browns Gap Road.
Council will continue to effect a temporary closure of the Gap section of road from July 11 for a period of two weeks (weather permitting).
This closure is to remove rocks at risk of dislodging and entering the roadway. The road closure will be in place until works are complete and the slope is stabilised for safer use for residents and visitors of the area.
The patience of the affected residents is appreciated and Council advises that traffic conditions must be observed by all motorists travelling through the area.
Council advises that the unsealed section of Wolgan Road, from the Barton Creek bridge, will be closed from July 18 to 23.
This section will be closed from 7.30am to 4pm to remove trees damaged in the 2019-2020 bushfires that have been deemed a risk by trained assessors. This involves crane work on the road which when in operation, cannot be moved.
A half hour opening from 12pm to 12.30pm will be in place for traffic during the period.
The times and dates are dependent on favourable weather and may be changed should inclement weather occur.
The sealed section of Wolgan Road will have no restrictions and operate as per normal.
Mount Victoria Pass on the Great Western Highway will be closed in both directions from 8pm to 5am on July 14 and 15 for scheduled roadwork.
Motorists are advised to use diversions, plan their journey and allow extra travel time.
Eastbound: From Lithgow, all vehicles can use Main St, Mort St, Chifley Rd, and then Darling Causeway to return to the highway at Mount Victoria.
Westbound: From Mount Victoria, all vehicles can use the Darling Causeway, then Chifley Rd, Mort St, and Main St to return to the highway at Lithgow.
Operators of oversize and/or overmass (OSOM) vehicles must phone 0448 988 643 prior to arrival and will be escorted through the site.
Jenolan Caves Road between Jenolan Caves and Bicentennial Trail is closed in both directions due to adverse weather conditions.
Motorists can use Jenolan Caves Road, Duckmaloi Road, Carrington Avenue, O'Connell Road to travel between Hartley and Bathurst via Oberon.
Motorists should allow an extra 60 minutes travel time but the diversions are not suitable for B-doubles.
The North Richmond Bridge is now reopen with a 15 tonne load limit. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and check signage.
School holiday traffic is expected through Blackheath on the Great Western Highway during peak holiday travel periods.
With traffic affected in both directions and adverse weather conditions, motorists are advised to allow extra travel time. Plan your journey at myjourneynsw.info.
More than 2700 kilometres of rumble strips will be installed along regional highways to combat driver fatigue and save lives on country roads.
The 2021-22 program will take place from the end of June and includes the Cobb Highway (Hay to Moama) Castlereagh Highway (Lithgow to Dunedoo), Golden Highway (Singleton to Dubbo), Kamilaroi Highway (Quirindi to Bourke), Gwydir Highway (Grafton to Moree) and Oxley Highway (Wauchope to Coonabarabran).
Work will commence progressively between 7am and 6pm seven days a week, weather permitting.
For the safety of all motorists and workers, reduced speed limits of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours along with single lane closures.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, obey signs and traffic control and allow extra travel time.
Transport for NSW has advised regional trains are to experience significant delays as industrial action continues.
Impacts will be on NSW TrainLink Intercity and regional services from June 28 to July 1.
Commuters are advised to limit travel to essential circumstances.
Stage two of a multi-million-dollar upgrade of the Main West Rail Line through the Central West, to provide more efficient access to market for producers via critical freight route, has been completed.
The most recent passing loop was completed at Bumberry near Parkes, along with three other projects also delivered in 2021 at Polona near Blayney, Pinecliffe near Molong and Maryvale, north of Wellington.
"These passing loops are the equivalent of rail overtaking lanes, which lead to less congestion and reduced waiting times for passenger and freight trains entering a section of track," Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said.
"The upgrade to the Main West Rail line is part of our record $14.5 billion spend into regional roads and transport infrastructure, building what matters to make daily life easier."
As well as the four passing loop projects delivered in stage two of the program, a further $2 million has been allocated for the investigation and development of potential future projects on the Main West Rail Line including loops, rail sidings that support loading and unloading freight, and upgrades to sections of track to accommodate heavier trains.
Under stage one of the program, $21.5 million funded the construction of two rail crossing loops between Blayney and Lithgow at Georges Plains and Rydal.
McKanes Bridge on McKanes Falls Road, South Bowenfels remains closed in both directions until Friday, September 30 due to an upgrade.
Motorists are advised to allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time, plan their journey and use diversions in place.
Scheduled roadwork is in place until Friday, July 1 from Mount Victoria to Blackheath on the Great Western Highway between Cassilis Street and Carawatha Road.
Work is being carried out each day from 8pm to 5am with traffic affected in both directions.
A reduced speed limit of 40km/h and contraflow traffic conditions are in place.
From June 22 traffic signals at the intersection of Great Western Highway and Station Street will be blacked out with traffic controllers on site to direct motorists.
Station Street between Great Western Highway and Harley Avenue will be closed when resurfacing that section.
Diversions: When Station St is closed use: Westbound: Montgomery St and Selsdon St. Eastbound: Harley Ave.
Motorists are advised to check signage and allow extra travel time.
Roadwork is scheduled at Raglan on the Great Western Highway until December 20, 2023.
Traffic is affected in both directions on weekdays from 7am to 6pm as part of the Kelso to Raglan Project.
There is a reduced speed limit of 60km. Motorists are advised to check signage and all extra travel time. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.
The Lithgow region has been subject to persistent and significant rainfall. This has resulted in damage to road, drainage and embankment infrastructure.
In the past six months, the Lithgow area has been subject to roughly 950mm of rainfall. This rain has fallen over 129 days in a 180-day period.
As a result of these inspections, Council has urgently prioritised road repairs across the 4,000 square kilometres of the LGA. All machines are operational, every available local contractor is engaged, and staff are prioritising and attending to those hazards which present the highest risk.
The first stage of Lithgow's infrastructure recovery will not involve pothole patching. Instead, entire seals will be removed, pavements reconstructed, drainage reestablished, and seals replaced with hotmix asphalt.
Work will be on Browns Gap, Wicketty War Road, Marsden Swamp Road, Cullenbenbong Road, Sodwalls Road and many others.
"We acknowledge that this recovery process is going to be a long-term project," Lithgow City Council Mayor, Councillor Maree Statham said.
"Our estimates of damage are already approaching $10 million. Fortunately, Council has successfully attracted an additional engineer highly skilled in asset rehabilitation after natural disasters, funded by the Federal Government through the Natural Disaster Recovery Arrangements"
"I say with certainty that, Council's staff have the interests of the community in the forefront of their mind and are really working hard to improve the resilience of our assets."
Slope instability/debris on Jenolan Caves Road
There is slope instability and debris on Jenolan Caves Road between Binoomea Ridge Trail and the Caves House.
Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time. Access to Jenolan Caves is only available via Oberon.
Repair work remains ongoing at Hampton, Jenolan Caves Road between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road.
Traffic is affected in both directions with alternating stop/slow traffic conditions in place for vehicles less than three metres in width only.
Vehicles wider than three metres are advised to use the Great Western Highway to Bathurst, then O'Connell Road to Oberon.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and plan their journey.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
