You'll find Kel Lampton on roof tops with a hammer in his tool belt or visiting the local hardware shop.
He's a well-known and respected carpenter in the Lithgow region which has shone through with his business - Kel Lampton Building - being named as a finalist in the 2022 Western NSW Business awards.
Advertisement
"When I first found out about the awards I was speechless and overwhelmed," Mr Lampton said.
"I never expected to be nominated let alone be a finalist for such awards."
His trade was announced in two categories; Outstanding Business Leader and Excellence in Micro Business.
Mr Lampton says his recognition comes after the 2020 summer bushfires when there was a high demand for help from local builders.
"I knew there was a great need for the area and I wanted to help those people who were impacted by the horrendous fires," he said.
More natural disasters followed with recent flooding events causing leaking roofs, rotten and mouldy timbers, Mr Lampton said.
"My business and my passion for building is about giving back to the Lithgow and surrounding communities, especially now with the cost of living increasing," he said.
Regardless of the outcome, I'm a proud dad to my kids and business owner within the Lithgow area.- Kel Lampton
He said business had been tough in recent years as timber and steel prices continue to soar but he did meet customer expectations.
"I try and give the best advice and interact with my clients to achieve the best outcome for them," he said.
"I have a passion for building and after each job is completed, seeing the faces on clients or being able to donate to charities is rewarding to me."
His business has gifted him opportunities to do work on community buildings and sponsor many sporting clubs, events and charity fundraisers in Lithgow.
Mr Lampton said being named as a finalist was incredibly rewarding.
"It's shown my children, who are growing up in Lithgow, that you can achieve anything with hard work and dedication," he said.
"My children are my life and without them, I wouldn't be where I am today, they are a part of my business and they've also helped come on site inspection and helped on minor jobs."
Advertisement
He wanted to thank the Lithgow community for their support of his business and his employees Daniel Kobezda and Ben Blanchard.
"[They're] by my side day in and day out to help with the building work. I am really proud of how far the boys have come, learning and experiencing the trade," he said.
The award winners will be announced on Friday, July 22 at an awards night in Dubbo and will then be in the running to win a state award.
"I'm looking so forward to the event, my kids even helped me pick out a black suit and shoes to wear for the night, they didn't think I could go wearing work boots," Mr Lampton said jokingly.
"Regardless of the outcome, I'm a proud dad to my kids and business owner within the Lithgow area."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.