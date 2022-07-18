The RFS are urging the Lithgow community to remain vigilant during the winter months following two grassfires in just two days.
Local Rural Fire Service units were called to Brown's Gap on Monday morning (July 18) following reports of a grass fire.
The one hectare grass fire was ignited after trees fell onto power lines.
It is the second grassfire in the region in two days, with one at Wallerwang on the July 16.
According to the RFS, even in the colder months bush and grass fires can ignite at any time in the right conditions.
"When that temperature starts to drop, those winter months start to come around, people become a little bit complacent and think, 'ok, well, we're not in fire season as such' so they lose their vigilance level," local RFS volunteer, Josh Smith said.
"It's very much a case of it doesn't matter what time of the year, grass fires will burn, and they will burn very quickly given the right weather conditions.
"Those weather conditions don't have to be hot with the right level of wind. And we've seen enough frost around to dry the ground. You can still get those running grass fires in the winter months."
The recent rainfall has exacerbated conditions for bush and grass fires this winter.
According to the RFS, the rain has caused the grass to grow faster, which is then dried out by the winter frost to create fuel.
Mr Smith also highlighted how different the grassfires could have been if conditions were different.
"It's very important for community to stay vigilant because if that fire had occurred yesterday, or even now later in the afternoon when the winds are starting to pick up a little bit, it could have could have gotten a lot bigger a lot quicker," he said.
