It was another week for the "walkers" with golf carts being banned due the extremely wet conditions underfoot with carts being banned at the Lithgow Golf Club.
Saturday's (July 16) event was a single stableford and once again golfers were tested to the limit with wet conditions and to make things worse one of the heaviest frosts of the year greeted the early wave of golfers.
Greens were like cement until mid morning and it was incredible that two of the three place-getters played in the icy conditions.
The winner was Troy Luka (3) who counted out runner up Blackheath visitor Jonathan Van Veen (2) who hit off later in the day. Both golfers carded 37 points.
Luka has become one of the Club's most consistent golfers and has all parts of his game working well. In third position was Paul Bosman (10) on 35 points.
It was the A graders that dominated the scoring with all but two in the top 15.
Those to win vouchers were Dennis Wallace, Rod Bright, Max McCann, Chris Keller, Blake Bender, Brett Scanlon, Don Lovett, Dave Thompson, Travis Cameron and Brian Bourke.
Nearest to the pins went to Travis Cameron, Brian Judge, Mick Campbell, Rod Bright and Brian Bourke.
Wednesday, nine hole competition (July 13): Winner John Bird 16 points who counted out Rick Cohen also on 16. Vouchers went to those with 15 points and better and they were Ken Durie, Wayne Morris and Rod Phelan.
Friday nine hole competition (July 15): Winner was Rod Bright on 20 points after counting out runner up Don Lovett. Vouchers went to Dave Thompson, Wayne Morris and Brendan Horner.Nearest to the pin was Michael Casey.
