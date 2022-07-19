Lithgow Mercury

Troy Luka places first in icy conditions at Lithgow Golf Club

By Jeff Geddes
July 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Troy Luka.

It was another week for the "walkers" with golf carts being banned due the extremely wet conditions underfoot with carts being banned at the Lithgow Golf Club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.