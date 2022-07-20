Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow the big winner in the Waste 2 Art competition

PB
Reidun Berntsen
By Peter Bowditch, and Reidun Berntsen
July 20 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Extinction not just for the Polar Bear' by Jillian Ashworth. Photo: Supplied

Residents of the Lithgow Council area figured significantly in the results of the 2022 Waste 2 Art competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.