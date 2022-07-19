Leanne Houlison will mark the end of an era on July 29 when she closes the doors to her beloved Metro on Main Cafe after 21 years of business.
"A lot of people didn't think I'd make it past two years so I've proved a few people wrong," she said.
She was just 21-years-old when she bought the Lithgow business, and has provided residents with simple, country hospitality for two decades.
"I think people enjoyed it [the cafe] just because they could sit for as long as they wanted and I think they just enjoyed that it was basic food, not a fancy menu," she said.
Ms Houlison said her regular customers treated Metro Cafe like their home away from home.
"It's like a little family in there and obviously people that come in once or twice a week - you get to know them and their families," she said.
"Some have divulged a lot of information to me and I've been like a bit of a therapist at times."
When she took to social media to announce the closure, Ms Houlison said she was overwhelmed with emotions from people's response.
"I was quite taken back by when I put that post on Facebook, with the amount of response I got from it ... I was sitting there getting a bit teary reading the comments," she said.
"You just don't realise how many people you touch in a certain way."
Ms Houlison said the decision to shut up shop was a personal choice, and she was ready for a change.
"I just feel I'm ready to have a job where I can leave work at work and not be thinking constantly about running a cafe," she said.
"It's a choice for me, just life-timing really.
"It's a big life change and I have no plans just yet of what I'm going to do in the future but I just need to finish this chapter, have a little break and see where it takes me."
Ms Houlison said she was incredibly grateful for the support of the community and she will miss seeing regular faces.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed it [the business] and I still do enjoy it and I'm going to miss all the people that have come in over the years," she said.
She thanked her mum Julie Rosewarne who has worked alongside her for the duration of owning the business.
"I was very lucky to have my mum in there with me. So thanks to her and my family, the community and the customers that have supported me over the 21 years," she said.
"Without them I wouldn't have been able to do it."
Ms Houlison said she will host a garage sale on July 30 and 31 to help get rid of stock and furniture from the cafe.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
