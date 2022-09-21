In Her Shoes: Rachel Nicoll is a pillar of support for the Lithgow community

Rachel Nicoll's face is one of the most familiar in the Lithgow community.
Her role has been paramount to the post-bushfire recovery process for the region. Locals from fire affected communities have praised her and the work she does. Rachel is a leader, a strong support system and a strong advocate for women in the community.
Rachel is currently the Community Recovery Officer for Lithgow City Council.
It is an essential role for the community as it continues to recover from the Gospers Mountain Bushfire and prepare for the next natural event.
"No day is ever the same. I'm really fortunate to work with people impacted by the disaster and helping them in their recovery, connecting people to other support services that are available, and working with community to help them in their community led recovery, but also focusing on preparedness activities and what we can do to reduce risk for future events," she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic led Rachel to change her career. After 11 years working at Howards & Sons Pyrotechnics, it was time for her to follow a new passion. "It was just the timing of everything. I was aware of the disaster and the level impacts that it caused. It [Community Recovery position] came up as an opportunity to play a part in helping people and helping the community to come back from that," she said.
Rachel faces a range of obstacles both professionally and personally. It is often she finds herself in the shoes of those she helps. "From a professional point of view, I think one of the big struggles is the complexity of the disaster events we've been having, and the challenges they present, that level of sort of stress tests at people" she said.
"Something I'm quite passionate about is looking how we do things better in future, and the role that each of us can play in that.
"From a personal point, it's just making sure that I try and balance my time and my energy, because it can be quite intense.
"You can take on a lot of people's struggles and trauma. Sometimes you get so passionate that you overcommit yourself."
According to Rachel, women in the Lithgow community are a driving force in the community. "I love how we have such an extraordinary number of women, that play such a pivotal role in our community." she said.
"A mentor told me some time ago, that the standard you walk past is the standard you accept. If you see something that needs changing, don't be afraid of speaking up or trying to activate that change."
