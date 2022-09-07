Beryl Gilshenan is a woman of many talents. A dedicated community care worker for elderly residents in the region, an equestrian show entrant and recently a DIY home renovator.
Beryl and her husband moved to the area in the 1980s after they were offered a manager job for a local coal company.
Advertisement
"We came out here to run that property. There was going to be a coal mine in two years when we came here and 30 odd years later it's still there, and we stayed in the area," Beryl said.
The rural landscapes have always had a special place in Beryl's heart, with most of her working life being centered on it.
"I used to work on the land, and I enjoyed it as a way of life, I've had other jobs over the years. I was a sewing machinist originally. Sewing 1000 shirt collars a day, then worked in abattoirs. Worked in shearing sheds, weed spraying, worked in the open country, that sort of thing," she said.
Beryl would begin her career in the aged care industry as her body could no longer withstand the physical demand that came with working on the land.
"It's a complete contrast of what I've been doing, but it's good," Beryl said.
There is no denying Beryl is passionate about the work she does with her clients. Her empathy and ability to encourage them to have a quality of life is what makes her loved by them.
"I look at our lives is four seasons. We're born in the spring - we do kid stuff and everything up to there. And then summer comes. That's when we're married and our kids are growing up, and all that sort of thing. Then the autumn is when the kids have all left home and we do our own thing again," Beryl said.
"Winter is, when I look after the people I look after now, because there's never going to be another spring. That's the way I look at it. And by going to work, If I can put a smile on a winter's day, I've done my job."
One of the struggles Beryl has faced is getting older. She admits that it is frustrating to lose the ability to complete tasks that came with no issues in the past, especially if you've lived your life as a fully independent person. However, that hasn't stopped Beryl from trying to live life to the fullest and dedicating herself to her clients.
"I'm just keep going to work every day. A reason to get out of bed is to go and see more people and help them achieve something in life," she said.
Beryl's advice to women in the area is: "Do what you like and keep on doing it."
Do you know an amazing woman who could be featured in 'In her shoes'? email:reidun.berntsen@austcommunity media.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.