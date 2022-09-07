Lithgow Mercury
Meet the Locals

In Her shoes: Beryl Gilshenan is dedicated to her elderly clients

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 8 2022 - 2:38am, first published September 7 2022 - 10:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beryl Gilshenan. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Beryl Gilshenan is a woman of many talents. A dedicated community care worker for elderly residents in the region, an equestrian show entrant and recently a DIY home renovator.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.