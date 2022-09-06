Lithgow Mercury
Gallery: Lithgow Quota donation dinner a successful evening

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
September 6 2022
Lithgow Quota held their annual installation and donation recipients dinner on Tuesday, September 6 at the Workmen's club.

