Lithgow Quota held their annual installation and donation recipients dinner on Tuesday, September 6 at the Workmen's club.
New member, Susie Crowe was inducted, as were the 2022 Board of Directors.
Advertisement
Margaret Hickie amazed the crowd when she revealed that she had been baking the cakes since the 1970's.
Attendees were also treated to live music by Dave Henninger, who played classics by the Beatles and Van Morrison.
Local organisations received donations from Quota to assist in continuation of the work they do for the community.
According to Quota President, Joy Smith the evening was enjoyable for those in attendance.
"We enjoyed a wonderful evening for our Quota Lithgow Installation Night at the Lithgow Workmens Club. Food and service was exceptional. Dave Henninger provided a breath of fresh air with his music . Everyone enjoyed our evening," she said.
Donation recipients were: Girl Guides, Dementia Support Group, Volunteer Rescue Association, Careflight, Gorrie Ban, Lithgow Women's and Childrens crisis centre, LiveBetter, Lithgow Primary School and LINC.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.