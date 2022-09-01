Lithgow Mercury
Our People

In Her Shoes: Helen O'Reilly has a big heart for her community

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen O'Reilly sits with her sewing machine and quilting in the background. Picture by Reidun Berntsen

After moving to Portland just over a decade ago, Helen O'Reilly has come to fall in love with the local community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.