Nine years ago, Sue Murdoch embarked on a journey that would shape the community.
Sue's journey began after gaining custody of her grandchild.
"He was diagnosed with autism. At the time, I had no idea even what it was or anything about it. I tried to source services here, there was nothing available, or nowhere to go to," Sue said.
"As I did my own research and things, I started gathering information and realising that even though there are some services, there's not a lot."
After experiencing difficulty with lack of support services, Sue became an advocate for others going through a similar situation.
'Nanna's Touch' began as a support group for parents of children on the autism spectrum, but expanded into all forms of disabilities.
"I just felt that I could be a voice for many and be able to say 'this is the knowledge I know and I can share it with you'," she said.
"Just to help people gain access to the information I struggled to get when I went through it."
Sue began helping others through guidance and support, which is essential for an already complex journey.
"Just having one person to give you guidance means the difference of whether they have support or not," she said.
Support groups, community connections and craft sessions are just some of the services Nanna's Touch offer for the Lithgow community.
The 'Old School' hall at the Lithgow seven day adventist church opened its doors to Nanna's Touch to offer support for Sue and her services.
"We have free range through the week to access that. We're not connected to the church at all, but they have allowed me access," Sue said.
"Because I'm not with an organisation or I'm not funded in anyway, I've had to gain support and services from other people, which has been really great."
Sue's advice to women of Lithgow is to be authentic and don't be afraid to seek help during the process.
"Be strong, be yourself. Have a look at where you want to go and be determined to sort of source it out," she said.
"There are people like myself in all different areas that will give you advice, support and guidance.
"If you really focus on what you want to do and be determined to do it, there's always someone to help."
