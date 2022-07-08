Lithgow Mercury
Our People

In her shoes: Lifelong dream comes true for determined businessperson Aimee Friedrich

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated July 11 2022 - 10:21pm, first published July 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of popular eatery, 128, Aimee Friedrich. Picture: Supplied.

As a born and bred Lithgow region local with an affirming presence in the hospitality scene, Aimee Friedrich's smile is a familiar one to the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.