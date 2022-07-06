Local SES volunteers have been working around the clock as the recent weather event, declared a natural a disaster, continues to grip the Lithgow region.
As of Wednesday morning (July 6), there have been 34 callouts for Lithgow and eight for Portland.
According to the SES, residents have required assistance with sandbags, roof issues and fallen trees.
"The majority of callouts have been what we call storm tasks. We've had a lot of leaking roofs," SES inspector Patrick Gennari said.
"Then with the wind, a lot of trees started to fall down because of soft ground. We've had quite a few of those [calls] in the last 24 hours."
Mr Gennari expressed his praise for residents following advice on avoiding flooded roads.
"We haven't had any flood rescues in this area which has been really good," he said.
"Obviously that message is being listened to about not driving through flood waters. That's positive for the area."
As the weather continues to cause dangerous conditions, the SES advice remains the same.
According to Mr Gennari, there are steps residents can take to remain safe and reduce the possibility of damage.
"Maintain your property and ensure that things are safe," he said.
Mr Gennari also put the call-out for residents who wish to volunteer for the SES.
"If you're thinking of joining, you're more than welcome to jump onto our website and do so," he added.
