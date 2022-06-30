Lithgow Mercury
Our People

In her shoes: Leanne Walding has dedicated her life to her community

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne Walding. Picture by Reidun Berntsen

Leanne Walding is a Lithgow name synonymous with community services.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.