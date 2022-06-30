Will Lithgow cricketer Connor Brown be the 'Last Man Standing'?
The 23 year-old La Salle Hornets prodigy is set to swing his bat at the Last Man Standing (LMS) World Championships in South Africa this December.
Playing as part of his grade cricket Canberra team known as 3 Short CCC, Brown will be facing 40 of the top teams across 12 countries in an eight-aside cricket format.
"Played in a two hour window with a few different rules compared to grade cricket, the games are a lot quicker and a bit more entertaining than what you'd expect cricket to be," Brown said.
"Once all teams are confirmed, we will be split into pools, a round robin will take place and it will conclude with a knockout," he said.
Brown is due to jet to Cape Town on December 8 with the tournament running from the 11th to the 18th and will be back home just in time for Christmas.
"We'll be based at Western Province Cricket Club but we're pretty excited to check out what the rest of Cape Town has to offer," he said.
He said the idea of playing cricket in other countries had always been a personal ambition.
"I can't wait to tick it off the bucket list and hopefully I get a few more opportunities to play around the world once South Africa is all over," he said.
The dream became a reality when his Canberra squad won its Winter and Summer competitions in late 2020 and early 2021.
"That qualified us for the Nationals Tournament on the Gold Coast in September 2021," Brown said.
"Although due to travel restrictions during August/September 2021, we were unable to head up to the Goldy to compete, so we were granted automatic qualification for the World Championships this year," he said.
He said he was keen to get back into travel and expected South Africa to be a unique experience.
"I am quite excited to check it out. During opportunities like this you are always going to come across people with similar interests, so I think making connections with people from different countries will also be something I'll look to get out of it," he said.
Brown has always had a passion for cricket, starting at the age of four through the old Milo Cricket program on a Monday afternoon down at Watsford Oval.
"I've always had a passion for the sport from a young age. As I've grown up, I have really enjoyed the social aspect that comes with not only cricket, but sport in general," he said.
"I've met most of my mates through sport which I'm pretty grateful for and I was fortunate to find a cricket club early in on Canberra that helped calm the nerves of moving away from home."
"I'm pretty fortunate to have met some quality blokes along the way."
He wanted to thank his family and the La Salle cricket crew for all the opportunities they've provided him.
"I have been very fortunate to grow up in such a supportive community," he said.
Brown said the 3 Short CCC squad were also after a sponsor to assist with costs.
"If any local businesses would like to get involved, please get in contact with us through Facebook," he said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
