Lithgow Mercury
Our People

La Salle Hornets prodigy Connor Brown to play in Last Man Standing World Championships

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 30 2022 - 3:27am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Brown (second from the left/front row) is set to swing into South Africa with his Canberra squad for the Last Man Standing World Championships. Photo: Supplied

Will Lithgow cricketer Connor Brown be the 'Last Man Standing'?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow Mercury journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.