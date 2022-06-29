Lithgow Mercury

Jim Kelly teamed up with John Perry to win Lithgow City Bowling Club handicap pairs title

By Don Kipp
June 29 2022 - 4:00am
ANOTHER TITLE: Jim Kelly (left) with his skip John Perry. Photo: Supplied

TIME away from the green was not a problem for Jim Kelly when he added the 2021 Lithgow City Bowling Club's handicap pairs title to his fours honours.

