Another good field contested the Henry's Plant and Equipment Hire sponsored monthly medals at the Lithgow Golf Club and once again there was plenty of joy for a set of brothers.
Over the last month or so there has been family connections on the winner lists and this time it was Dennis Wallace (12) who got the bragging rights over older brother Gary (8) and in doing so recorded the best nett score of the day.
His 70 nett gave him a win in B grade and also the monthly medal with Dennis' score outstanding on the extremely long course due to the pins being back and fairways again offering no run.
Golfers also had to contend with slick greens and there was only four golfers that broke their handicaps. Runner up was Trevor Cameron (17) on 71 nett and the best scratch score went to Don Wolfenden (11) 83.
Gary Wallace (8) played well to take out A grade with a score of 71 nett counting out runner up Peter Hall and the pair will play off for the A grade medal next month. Best scratch score went to Chris Neville (+1) with 74.
The C grade winner and medal winner was Ken Durie (33) with a nett score of 78. Runner up on 79 nett was Hayden Wren (22) and best scratch score went to Paul Bailey on 92 on a countback.
Others to play well and earn vouchers were Don Lovett, Jeff Geddes, Max McCann, Michael Bennett, Brian Judge and Paul Bosman.
Vouchers cut out on 74 nett ocb. Nearest to the pins went to Gary Keen, Lynne Ritchie, Geoff Wheeler, Justin McCann and Les Goldspink.
The Lithgow Vets competition was held on Monday, June 20 and it was a good win to Craig Pugsley with a score of 36 points. Runner up was Darren Hunter on 35 points counting out third placed Leo Murnane.
Vouchers went to Paul Bailey, Rod Clarke, Dave Muir, John Bird and Julie Murnane. Nearest to the pins went to Craig Pugsley and Julie Murnane.
Wednesday nine hole competition (June 22):
Winner was Al Mostyn with 21 points. Runner up was Brian Bourke on 20 points counting out into third place Dave Thompson.
Vouchers went to Chris Keller, Tom Jennings, Paul Stewart, Mark Bennett, Jeff Geddes, Ross King and Wayne Morris. Cut was 16 points ocb. Nearest to the pins were Ron Phelan and Chris Keller.
Friday nine hole competition (June 24):
Winner was Michael Casey on 21 points and runner up went to Chris Neville 21 points.
Vouchers went to Brian Judge, Howie Fisher and Brian Bourke and nearest the pins were won by Bourke and Judge.
