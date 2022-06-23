Lithgow Mercury
Our People

Heart-break for Lachi Sharp as Commonwealth Games out of reach following concussion

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:03am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow's Lachi Sharp in Tokyo when he sealed the victory sending Australia through to the men's hockey gold medal match. Photo: AAP

Heart-break is an under statement for Lithgow's Lachlan Sharp after Hockey Australia confirmed the Tokyo 2020 silver medalist will not be taking part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games this July.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow Mercury journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.