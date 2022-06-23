Heart-break is an under statement for Lithgow's Lachlan Sharp after Hockey Australia confirmed the Tokyo 2020 silver medalist will not be taking part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games this July.
The decision for non-selection comes after the 24 year-old suffered a concussion in an incident overseas and is currently being managed by Hockey Australia's medical staff.
Advertisement
Director of High Performance Bernard Savage said while Sharp was progressing well since the incident, his stage of recovery was not up to standard.
"The stage of his recovery is such that he will not be in a position to travel with the team to Europe or take part in the Commonwealth Games," he said.
"Lachlan's health and wellbeing is our number on priority so we will continue to monitor his progress and look forward to him returning to the fold," Savage said.
Despite missing out on the Games, Sharp said he will be cheering his team on as they go for a seventh consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I'll be doing my best to assist them as they prepare for the games ahead," he said.
"My focus will then shift to the World Cup in January 2023 where I hope to be in the best physical and mental shape I can to gain selection and win my first World Cup with the Kookaburras," Sharp said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.