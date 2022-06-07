Lithgow Mercury
Our People

Lithgow's Brad De Losa places third on podium in 2022 Stihl Timbersports World Trophy

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
June 7 2022 - 2:00am
Brad De Losa (right) brings home bronze from the 2022 Stihl Timbersports World Trophy Championships in Vienna. Photo: Supplied

Three time world champion Brad De Losa is back on home soil after narrowly missing out on claiming his fourth Stihl Timbersports World Trophy title in Vienna on May 28.

Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow Mercury journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

