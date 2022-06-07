Three time world champion Brad De Losa is back on home soil after narrowly missing out on claiming his fourth Stihl Timbersports World Trophy title in Vienna on May 28.
The 44 year-old South Bowenfels axe-man placed third on the podium, bringing home a bronze medal from the 2022 competition.
"I was a bit disappointed with the result because I had a good couple of qualification rounds and I qualified in the number one position which put me on a good side of the draw," he said.
Coming up against 16 of the best athletes De Losa gave it his all, setting a strong marker in the opening time trial round, finishing top of the standings in 1:05:32, ahead of American, Jason Lentz who then finished less than five seconds faster than De Losa in the semi-finals.
Despite being in a position to win, De Losa drew an ordinary block in the semi final which cost him the win to New Zealand youngster Jack Jordan.
"Unfortunately it just took me a few more hits in the back than what I was hoping for.
"It's just a bit disappointing because I felt pretty good and everything was going to plan, but sometimes it goes well, sometimes it doesn't. It's just the luck of the draw," he said.
Although hopeful for the gold, De Losa was grateful to bring home the bronze.
"It was good to still get on the podium, but I suppose having won it in the past it's disappointing not to win it this time 'round but there's always next year," he said.
After the competition De Losa enjoyed some down time with a mini vacation to Prague and then Dubai before jetting back to Lithgow.
Next on the calendar for the axe-legend is the Australian championships on September 17.
"The next one [Australian championships] is an individual championship with six disciplines instead of four like the trophy format," De Losa said.
"Whoever wins that will go over to Gothenburg in Sweden in November but there's also a team that goes over, so if I qualify I'll go for that," he said.
At this stage De Losa says he's got no plans to hang up his axe as long as the results keep coming.
"All going well if everything holds together I'll have a crack at it next year, I'm not rushing into retirement any time soon, I'll keep going while I can," he said.
He also wanted to thank the Lithgow community, his family and friends for their continued support.
