It's only been four weeks into the Central West women's Premier League Hockey competition and Mick Millar's Panthers are producing quality results.
The women travelled to Orange on Saturday, May 28 where they took on CYMS and came home with a 1-0 victory.
Advertisement
Millar said Orange were physical and played at a high tempo from the first whistle.
"We weren't sure what to expect going up against the Orange side but we were rushing passes and tackles early on," he said.
While it took Lithgow some time and patience, the ladies managed to put one goal away in the last five minutes of the final quarter from a penalty corner.
"The goal was put away by Elissa Marshall who was in the exact right place at the right time," Millar said.
He praised Clare Bosman for being dominant in the centre, Millie Leard dangerous in the attack and Mackenzie Stewart who was solid in defence and made some crucial tackles to keep Panthers in the game.
"It was especially pleasing [to see] considering we'd discussed this at the third quarter break," he said.
Pleased with the win, Millar said there was still work to do at creating more chances in the circle.
"We still need to get better at making the most of our chances in the circle. We were in the circle a lot through the game and to only get one goal it's not enough," he said.
"In defence we need to be more patient with passes and eliminate simple errors that put us under pressure," he said.
This weekend the Panthers will take on Orange United at Lithgow in another tough match.
"We'll work on a couple of areas this week and be ready to go for Saturday," Millar said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.