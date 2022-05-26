Energy Australia rules out any EfW proposal for its Mt Piper site

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Energy Australia has ruled out introducing any plans for an Energy from Waste project in Lithgow following a decision by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) this week that ruled out Greenspot's Wallerawang site but left the door open for such a project at Mt Piper. In September 2021 Energy Australia announced it would push forward the closure of Mount Piper and be 'out of coal' by 2040. At the time the company was exploring the EfW project as part of forward-thinking developments, however announced its withdrawal in November 2021. The Lithgow Mercury contacted the office of Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole who said that it was critical that any projects of that scale have the backing of the community. "We should always be looking at new initiatives and ways of bringing new industry and jobs to the Lithgow local government area but it's critical these industries have the backing of the community," Mr Toole said. "The NSW Government is investing $50 million into the Gardens of Stone project which will bring 200,000 visitors to the area each year and create 200 jobs. "Energy Australia has already ruled out a proposal for a EFW project." The Mercury followed up with Energy Australia who pointed to their November 2021 statement and said they were committed to the Lake Lyell pumped hydro project. Meanwhile, owners of the Old Wallerawang Power Station, Greenspot say they are 'perplexed' as to why the inclusion of their site was ruled out by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) as part of an Energy from Waste (EfW) proposal. In September 2021 the NSW Government identified four areas in NSW where EfW proposals would be considered including Lithgow, Tarago, Parkes and the Richmond Valley. The West Lithgow precinct was initially planned only for Energy Australia's Mount Piper Power Station but when Greenspot took over Wallerawang's former coal-fired power station they saw it as an opportunity to assist Mount Piper and benefit the local economy. On Tuesday morning the EPA notified Greenspot of its decision to deny the inclusion of the site. In a statement to the Lithgow Mercury Greenspot said "while the Wallerawang Power Station would not be included as one of the Energy from Waste priority infrastructure areas in New South Wales, it appears, however, that Mount Piper Station will still be included." "This decision is perplexing for a number of reasons and we are taking our time to process the implications," a Greenspot spokesperson said. Despite the rejection, Greenspot has plans to repurpose the site into a multi-use precinct which includes becoming the home of the Wallerawang 9 Battery, a 500 MW/1000MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). Greenspot said the battery would the support NSW Government strategy for a reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity future that supports a growing economy. "Greenspot's purpose is to respect, rethink and regenerate places that matter. The repurposing of the Old Wallerawang Power Station is our flagship project," the spokesperson said. Lithgow Council had proposed the inclusion of the site in the government's plans on the basis of the potential for the baseload power and heat to attract significant investment in manufacturing and industries. In a statement Council responded to the government's announcement with attention to reshaping Lithgow's future. "Nothing has changed in terms of the "end game". It is an inescapable truth that Lithgow's economy is undergoing and will continue to undergo change," it read. Mayor Maree Statham said Council was firmly focused on securing the city's future. "Yes, we will see some growth of tourism jobs because of the Gardens of Stone and some discovery of the city's natural beauty. "We will see more jobs as a result of the need for health and allied services. There will also be some industry opportunities with the rise of Western Sydney. "But many of these incremental changes will take years to realise. I believe that more urgency is required in our case," she said. She said the activation of the Wallerawang site will be a game-changer for Lithgow. "I have a very clear vision of this site, with its more than 200 hectares of potential employment land, as a jobs rich precinct," she said. "I assure the community that we have flexed quickly to revisit and alternatively define how the development of this jewel of a site will be accelerated."

