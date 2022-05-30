It's been a less than ideal start to the WPL season for Lithgow Workmen's FC having won just two matches in eight rounds.
Their first victory came in round three when they defeated Orange CYMS five-nil and three weeks later they came close to the sweet smell of victory in what was an intense contest from Bathurst '75 facing up against former Socceroo Nathan Burns.
Player-coach Martin Hunter said although it's been a patchy start to the season the squad has been building well and that was proved in Saturday's match at Mudgee's picturesque Glen Willow Stadium, bringing home a 1-0 victory over the Wolves.
"We play with a lot of heart and it's good football, we're building very well this year," he said.
"The best thing about this league is that anyone can win any game on any day."
It was a tight contest and while the Wolves had a few chances, their frustration overpowered their ability of finding the back of the net.
Creating that frustration was Workmen's veteran Ben Sheehan who was back on the field for a 70-minute appearance in the number nine position, with a few shots on target.
"It was good to have him back and he's always a talent. He'll be a drop in player joining the matches based on his availability and work commitments," Hunter said.
After a score-free first half Lithgow turned on the pressure for the next 45 minutes and in the 61st minute a Logan Inwood intercept bagged Lithgow their first and only goal of the match.
The captain went one-on-one with a Mudgee defender before striking a near post shot.
"We had 10 or 12 passes build up to it [the goal] and that was a great team goal played, Logs winning that ball and driving forward... it was awesome," Hunter said.
"As captain this year he's killing it, and it's not his first time on the scoresheet this season," he said.
The win gave Workmen's a good three points which Hunter said was a bonus with Mudgee sitting right beside them on the ladder.
Hunter also wanted to commend his goal keepers in Gerard Roebuck who has returned from playing in Sydney and the college circuit in the States, and young gun Ethan Kemp who is coming through the ranks.
"Our goalkeepers are always strong and made for this league," he said.
He praised the WPL for showcasing the competitive players and talent in the West.
"There is a lot of competitive players and talent in the West, it's good to have this league which promotes that. It's a great avenue for young players to come through and hopefully to that level of Nathan Burns," he said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
