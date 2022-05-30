Lithgow Mercury

Western Premier League: Lithgow's Logan Inwood finds back of the net against Mudgee Wolves

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 30 2022 - 10:40pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow Workmen's v Mudgee Wolves match highlights

It's been a less than ideal start to the WPL season for Lithgow Workmen's FC having won just two matches in eight rounds.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow Mercury journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.