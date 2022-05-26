news, local-news,

Lithgow Workmen's WPL side went down in a hard-fought contest against the Dubbo Bulls on Saturday. Heading home with a 2-1 loss Lithgow handed the Bulls their third victory at Hans Claven Oval in a hectic six-day period. While Lithgow often struggles on the road, they came out with real intent against the Bulls on Saturday night. The hosts were under pressure and conceded their first goal in more than 180 minutes, but stout defence from then on and strikes from Kobe Rapley and Gareth Williams secured all three points. "You'd take a clean sheet every day of the week but the goal they scored was a scrappy one on our behalf," Williams said. "There was probably a few of us at fault and we spoke about it and fixed it and they didn't put another one past us. That's all you can ask." READ MORE: Bulls endured a patchy start to the season and while Williams is certain there's plenty more gears the side can find, momentum is starting to build. Much of the success has been built on strength at the back, and the keeper praised off-season recruit Toby Spora and centre-back partner James Leonard after the Lithgow win. The result, while not the most eye-catching the Bulls have recorded, was enough to move the side into fourth spot on the Western Premier League (WPL) ladder. "I think everyone was on their last legs. It was a pretty big ask so it didn't help us but sometimes you've got to get those hard-fought wins and we did. "We'll take the three points and move on." The WPL top three of Panorama, Bathurst 75 and Orange Waratahs all won on the weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/5404b23d-24b6-485a-a71a-bd5ea01c6ee8.JPG/r20_239_8236_4881_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg