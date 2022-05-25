sport, local-sport,

Minor premiers Chevy are champions of the Lithgow Table Tennis Association Autumn competition after a reasonably comfortable victory over surprise grand finalists Grippers in the title match played at the Old Trades Hall. Grippers had finished the regular season as wooden-spooners but found a rich vein of form to run through their opponents in the play-offs and qualify for the decider. Unfortunately for them, Chevy tore out the last page of their fairy-tale. Chevy got off to the perfect start by taking the opening rubber 2-0, but Grippers returned the favour in the next to level at 2-2. Chevy went ahead 4-3 only to see Grippers hit the front for the first time to be up 5-4. That would be the only unobstructed glimpse Grippers had of the finish line, as Chevy took control with a 4-0 run to hold a handy lead of 8-5 with time running out. Grippers gave themselves some hope, reducing the deficit to one at 8-7 down but Chevy closed out the singles with four unanswered games to put the match out of reach and claim the title, 12-7. Mick Wagner, as he had all season, laid the path to victory for Chevy with a perfect 6-0, and Peter Jaccoud stepped up to record a dominant 6-1. Mark McAulay was unable to find his game but his 0-6 record fortunately didn't prove costly, while fourth team member Shane Eagle cheered his squad to success from the sidelines. READ MORE: None of the Grippers' outfit were able to produce their good recent form when it mattered, Linda Kappos finishing best at 3-4, with Sean Jenkins and Lou Kappos both returning 2-4 results. Full Results: (Chevy players mentioned first) M Wagner (Handicap -20) def S Jenkins (-20) 11-9, 11-3. M McAulay (-10) lost to Lou Kappos (-20) 9-11, 7-11. P Jaccoud (-10) def Linda Kappos (0) 7-11, 11-7, 11-8. M McAulay (-10) lost to S Jenkins (-20) 7-11, 3-11. M Wagner (-20) def Linda Kappos (0) 11-6, 11-7. P Jaccoud (-10) def Lou Kappos (-20) 11-(-1), 11-8. M McAulay (-10) lost to Linda Kappos (0) 6-11, 3-11. P Jaccoud (-10) def S Jenkins (-20) 11-2, 11-(-2). M Wagner (-20) def Lou Kappos (-20) 11-1, 11-9. The Winter competition is set to commence in early June. Interested players should contact Pauline Wellfare on 0432 265 624 for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/9ff8edeb-6787-4d17-88a8-d0d33661f506.JPG/r0_170_4800_2882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg