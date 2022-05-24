newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Send a letter to the editor The NSW Environment Protection Authority rejected a proposed Energy from Waste (EfW) facility at the Old Wallerawang Power Station on Tuesday morning, May 24. Paul Toole told the Lithgow Mercury that the project won't go ahead at the Wallerawang site. "Lithgow City Council and the proponents have received correspondence from the EPA that there will be no change to the energy waste priority infrastructure areas, and therefore an energy from waste project will not go ahead at the Wallerawang Business Park," he said. The post comes just days after both Paul Toole and the EPA said they were not aware of any applications from Greenspot for any such project. Greenspot spoke with the Lithgow Mercury and described the decision as 'perplexing'. "Late yesterday, Greenspot was formally notified that the Wallerawang Power Station would not be included as one of the Energy from Waste priority infrastructure areas in New South Wales. It appears, however, that Mount Piper Station will still be included," A Greenspot spokesperson said. "This decision is perplexing for a number of reasons and we are taking our time to process the implications. Greenspot's purpose is to respect, rethink and regenerate places that matter. The repurposing of the Old Wallerawang Power Station is our flagship project." Mr Toole stated in his post that Lithgow City Council had been made aware of the EPA's rejection, however after speaking with mayor Maree Statham and deputy mayor Cass Coleman the Mercury understands the councillors were still waiting for more information as of late Tuesday morning. Cr Statham said couldn't assume anything until she heard more information from Greespot and the EPA. "I think the main thing we've got to consider here is we need as much information as possible, at this stage I feel the information could be more, but I don't disagree with what has happened today," she said. "The more information that Greenspot and the EPA supplies and the public require, the better off everyone's going to be." Despite being informed through social media, Cr Coleman said she welcomed the news from the NSW EPA. "I've always believed we are better than this, we deserve better than this and we should insist on better than this. "As one of the councillors who voted to stop the inclusion of the site, I don't think it should have ever been considered it wasn't something we wanted, it's not good for Lithgow and clearly the EPA agree," she said. She also acknowledged the Tourism and Trash community group who collected 1800 signatures on an online petition to fight the project. "That demonstrates the community did not want it, that's not a drop in the ocean, that's a lot of people," she said. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/0c4e7cc3-7fa0-48d0-8c59-739f0d0dcf56.jpeg/r0_13_1200_691_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg