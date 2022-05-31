The Western Region Academy of Sport (WRAS) hosted the final training day of their basketball calendar for 2022 on May 15 at Lithgow Basketball Stadium.
Male and female athletes from all squads; development (U14s), seniors (U16's) and graduates (U'18s) attended the training day.
"Being in the Academy gives athletes access to more than just training and competition," sports program manager Caitlin Knox said.
"WRAS endeavours to provide athlete education, strength and conditioning services and access to inter-academy camps," she said.
WRAS extended an invitation to the director of High Performance Coach Development for Basketball Australia, Peter Lonergan who ran skills workshops with the athletes on the day.
"We have a focus on coach education and development so it was great for our Academy coaches to see someone with Peter's experience in action," Knox said.
Following a hard day of developing their basketball, the athletes retreated to Lithgow Aquatic Centre for a recovery session while Lonergan shared his expertise with the local coaches.
"We are really keen to build, promote and consolidate the basketball coaching community in the Central West," Knox said.
An Orange Basketball Association coach said the event was "truly an honour to be a part of".
"I really enjoyed Peter's experience and knowledge of the game. As a basketball coach I appreciated being a part of the session," they said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
