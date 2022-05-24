news, local-news,

Rain continues to hamper golfers but they still tough it out each Saturday on the Lithgow Golf Club sodden fairways. They are to be commended especially the higher handicaps who fail to handle the conditions as good as the lower handicappers. Not one golfer played to his handicap with the Saturday event being a single stableford with the winner on a countback being Anthony Boza (1) with a score of 35 points. This was good scoring seeing that Boza plays off a handicap of one which gave him a scratch score of 74. READ ALSO: Runner up also on 35 points was Brett Scanlon (9) and in third place was Darren Hunter (+1) on 34 points. Hunter has been in great form of late and has been a regular in the placings over the past weeks. Voucher winners were Peter Hall, Brian Judge, Michael Saville, Luke Oldfield, Gary Keen, Bill Oldfield and Dave Muir. Nearest the pins went to Carlos Garibotto, Jono Van Veen, Graham Dean, Dave Warren and Michael Saville. Wednesday nine hole competition (May 8): Brian Judge was the winner with 20 points. Runner up was Brandan Horner on 19 points on a countback from third placed Carlos Garibotto also on 19 points. Vouchers went to Chris Goodsell, Tom Jennings, Al Mostyn, Chris Keller, Ray Thompson, Dave Thompson and John Emms. Nearest to the pins went to Brian Judge and Ken Mitchell. Friday nine hole competition (May 8): Winner was Paul Stewart 19 points. Runner up was John Bird 17 points.

