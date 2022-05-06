newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow's Lachlan Sharp is still carving it up on the hockey turf over in the Netherlands with the Amsterdam Hockey and Bandy Club (AHBC). With two regular season games left until playoffs, the Olympic silver medalist said his team is fairing well in second place on the table. "Playoffs are looking good, and will finish late May so I'll be returning to Perth the start of June," he said. Sharp will rejoin the Kookaburra boys for training when he lands back on home soil before jetting over to Spain and the Netherlands for practice matches in July prior to the Commonwealth games. READ ALSO: "The kookaburras have recently just finished a four test match series against Malaysia which they won convincingly," Sharp said. "They will also travel to New Zealand in the coming weeks to assist in their preparation for the Commonwealth Games." The final team is yet to be announced and without Sharp giving too much away he said "I'm sure you will hear about it when it does [get announced] closer to the date." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

