newsletters, editors-pick-list,

On the morning of Saturday, May 21, 14 members of Lithgow's Fortitude Training Gym will step out on a 50 kilometre trek from Bobbin Head to Balgowlah Heights near Sydney's Northern Beaches to raise funds for Camp Quality. Gym member Kirsty Rhodes approached gym owner Chrissie Rhodes and together they formed a team to take on the scenic adventure which will take 24 hours to complete. "This is not a relay so teams will take on the challenge in one go with many walking through the night to cross the finish line," Kirsty said. Kirsty was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was five years-old and said she attended many Camp Quality camps during her childhood. "I have enjoyed many experiences of a lifetime through camp quality and doing this trek is my way of giving back to such an amazing cause that provided me with beautiful childhood memories," she said. She said every year around 870 kids aged between zero and 14 years are newly diagnosed with cancer. "We're taking part in this trek to raise funds for Camp Quality support services and programs for kids aged between 0-15 years old who are dealing with their own diagnosis, or the diagnosis of a brother, sister, mum or dad," she said. "Camp Quality gives kids facing cancer the chance to be kids again." The trek will involve walking through bushland and residential areas as a group and Kirsty said her team had already started practicing. "We've started practice treks in small groups twice a week to get our bodies used to walking for long periods of time and we also have to complete a 30 kilometre trek before the big date to make sure we know what we're in for," she said. She said she had a fundraising target goal of $14,000. At the time of publishing, the Fortitude Training team has raised a total of $9,915. To help raise funds you can donate online or in cash to the Fortitude Training Gym in Lithgow or Gloss Creations at Wallerawang. "Please donate and help change the cancer story for kids around Australia," Kirsty said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/c7c3f811-deae-4310-a798-cdd41cd8d03e.JPG/r49_573_5948_3906_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg