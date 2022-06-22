Advertisement
Named in memory of Australian red cattle dog 'Blue' who was the family companion for 19 years, a new pet treat business, Blue Dog Kitchen has launched in Lithgow.
In what started as a hobby of making jerky for human consumption, owners Javiah Schleibs, Courtney Adams and Gabrielle Adams saw an opportunity for a customer base specifically for four-legged friends.
"Basically my dad was making jerky for humans for ages and we suggested that he sell it but the profit margin isn't really there and I thought what about dog jerky and pet treats? I thought people would love it," Javiah said.
"Then we started experimenting with what we could really do and it just grew from there," she said.
"We just ran with it," Courtney said.
All taking place at Gabrielle's Lithgow home, the pet treats including beef liver, chicken hearts, necks and feet are dehydrated and then sent to Javiah's for packaging.
"It takes a bit to actually do it," Gabrielle said.
"In the dehydrator it normally takes between five and eight hours to be done and it's left a bit chewy for them," she said.
"The hearts are dehydrated and can take up to 12 hours to do and chicken necks take between 10 and 12 hours as well."
"We also do liver training treats where we leave them in for a bit longer so they go a bit harder," Javiah said.
"It's smelly but the dogs love it," she said.
Currently Blue Dog Kitchen gets its supplies from Taylor's Pet Products in Kandos, but has plans to expand their range.
"We're expanding so we'll be doing chicken jerky which is just chicken breast and roo tails and salmon jerky," Gabrielle said.
"We're open to suggestions, we've been asked to source beef tracheas, so if you're after something no matter how weird, it's a weird business," Javiah said.
The business owners also have plans to attend markets in the area from the Blue Mountains to the Central West and are looking forward to growing their business.
"I have a background in retail of 12 years so selling to people is what I love doing and being in the markets and being around people," Courtney said.
"Gabrielle and Javiah already have another business each as well, so we are really big on growing businesses from the ground up, so that's something we love to do, growing business and seeing where it goes," she said,
Since their debut market at the Portland Foundations, Courtney said the customer feedback had been promising.
"We love that people are loving the treats for their pets, we've gotten great feedback and that makes us happy and excited," she said.
"I definitely see it [the business] growing into something big which is really exciting," Javiah said.
"We're setting up a website at the moment but we're at this point we're keeping it close-knit in the community and for family and friends, but there will be a website where people can go to and order and we'll do free delivery in Lithgow as well," Javiah said.
