AFTER many months of wandering the wilderness looking for green pastures, Lithgow City bowlers are now very happy to have rediscovered their land of milk and honey.
A flash flood back in January had closed not only the club premises but also the bowling greens, the flood waters even causing the edges of one green to collapse, forcing its complete closure of that green due to safety factors.
The bowlers are now back in action on their home green and playing regularly.
There were four very happy bowlers who were finally able to complete the 2021 fours championship that had been forced to be held over to 2022.
After two previous successive unsuccessful attempts when they were runners-up Frank Mierczak, Michael Hughes, Jim Kelly and Scott Van Der Draay finally broke through for a well-deserved 20-11 victory to be crowned 2021 champions.
Ian Townsend (skipper of the beaten side consisting of Les Barnes, Jim Bannerman and Graham Pitt) has himself been a multiple fours champion over the past six years, the last victory coming in the 2020 event when he skipped Col Wotton, Jim Bannerman and Graham Pitt to victory over Mierczak's four.
In the recent final Mierczak lost the first end but that was the only time he was behind, although it was 3-all after five ends.
Mierczak and his team claimed the next four ends to go to a 9-3 lead, losing the 10th end then claiming a second four consecutive ends to power ahead at 14-5.
The final seven ends were evenly matched with Townsend unable to make a breakthrough, giving Mierczak, Hughes, Kelly and Van Der Draay the 2021 title 20-11.
The champions had won their way through to the final having beaten Michael Johnson, Kevin Shorney, Athol Roach and Greg Hilliard 25-8 in the semi final.
With a bit more regular green time, interspersed by many weather interruptions, the standard of play is back on the increase with some regular exercise also lessening the aches and pains of around three hours on the green.
However, irregular green time for some has also seen results from social bowls blow out at times, evidenced by last Saturday's social bowls (June 18) where the major prize was won by Gil Mendoza, Darrell Wright and Peter Hardie (who was able to put his greenkeeping duties aside for a rare game) 29-11 for a margin of 14+18, when they defeated Rob Clarke, Darryl Campbell and Kevin Shorney.
Peter Kearney, Mark Wren and Lionel Johnstone were close to snatching the top prize, but had to settle for second spot when they defeated Joe Banasiak, Mark Bennett and Michael Brown 34-10 for a 13+24 margin.
On Wednesday June 15 Ian Townsend, Maurie Nugent and Ron Simmons streeted the field when they defeated Stan Campbell, Athol Roach and Darrell Wright 24-3 for a winning margin of 17+21.
Warren Kennedy and Davie Hunter fell into second spot when they beat Graham Pitt and Greg Hunter 23-13 (13+10).
Other results: John Perry, Rob Clarke and John Lang def Kerry Clarke, Josh Sharwood and John Compton 24-14 (12+10); Les Barnes, Greg Hilliard and Tim Breen def Barry Perry, Mark wren and Peter Compton 17-10 (11+7); and Peter Kearney and Darryl Campbell def Col Wotton and Dennis Weekes 19-14 (10+5).
Skips and bowls organisers are again asked to ensure cards are correctly completed with the names of both sides entered as well as the date of the event they are playing in.
This includes club championship events where applicable.
Bowlers who have entered the 2022 handicap pairs are to check the noticeboard as the draw will be made soon.
With the tight schedule due to the club shut down participants are to strictly adhere to the play or forfeit dates and, wherever possible, arrange for their games to be played earlier than the indicated forfeit day with plenty of green space available for mid week games.
There is also an entry form on the outdoor noticeboard for the McMurtrie mixed pairs event.
