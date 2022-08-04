Natalie Foodey has made her dream come true - to be her own boss, work close to home and be in the hospitality industry.
"I used to manage a cafe and I just got sick and tired of working for everyone else. It was something I've wanted to do for a long time ... so I just decided now was the time," she said.
Earlier this year, she opened a cafe van outside of her residence in Lidsdale called 'Natalie's daily grind'.
The business gives those in Lidsdale and the surrounding local area a pick me up at the beginning of a busy day.
Natalie has been employed in the hospitality industry her whole working life.
"I started at 14 and I've done it ever since; I've never worked in anything different. I've loved it from then, I love talking to people and meeting people," she said.
Natalie said her business has been well received by locals and visitors alike.
"It's been good. I've had lots of local support. I've also had a lot of visitors as well," she said.
Losing her beloved aunty became a driving force for Natalie to open her business.
"She passed away last year from cancer. She sort of pushed me to keep going with it because I said I wasn't going to do it, I was going to leave it," Natalie explained.
"She pushed me to keep going, keep following it and doing it. If it wasn't for her pushing me, I probably wouldn't have done it."
The Lithgow region has a special place in Natalie's heart as it provides a form of serenity and kindness from those who reside here.
"I just love the bush area, it's so calm and peaceful. I've lived here my whole life so I know lots and lots of people and everyone's always friendly and kind," she said.
"Everyone's just nice to each other, they won't put you down or anything like that. People just work together."
Natalie's advice to women of Lithgow is to pursue your dreams without delay and break the barriers that may present.
"If you want to do it, just do it. Don't wait around for someone else to help you," she said.
"You want to start something? Do it. You want to start your own business? Just do it. Don't wait."
