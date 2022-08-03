Lithgow Mercury
Motion to rescind borehole DA lost at Lithgow City Council as Energy Australia look into pumped hydro facility at Lake Lyell

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:00am
Councillors Stephen Lesslie and Cassandra Coleman with residents Rob White and Ray Smith. Photo: Reidun Berntsen

Energy Australia have confirmed they will proceed with investigations into the feasibility of a pumped hydro facility at Lake Lyell, following a bid from councillors to overturn the approval of nine boreholes.

