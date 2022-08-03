The very idea of a 26 per cent rise in Lithgow City Council (LCC) rates is abominable and simply unrealistic even if it proceeds so far as a submission to IPART as, given past events, it would never be approved.
Advertisement
My real underlying concern however is that the "comparative" tables provided by LCC are so misleading as to lure residents to think that the huge percentage increase would be a relatively minor amount.
As pensioners, here we pay four lots of $607 per annum, equating to $2,428 p.a. So much for the nonsensical and outrageous quotation of the Average Domestic Rate being $894.
So if you compare a 26 per cent increase on the former - it will be a vastly different proposition to the latter.
Their post concerning this comparative table should be taken down and revised to reflect some reality.
So - unless it can be proven our rate notices have been issued in error - then it is up to Council to provide realistic data.
Also, of course, is the generational aspect - if the current debts have accumulated over years then why is it up to only residents NOW to fix the mess?
Meanwhile less and (yes even less) seems to happen around the place - just take a drive down our local roads if you can afford the damage.
Yes there are in some locations "arrows" and circles/numbers etc at holed points but no real fixes it seems!
Ian Douglas, Bowenfels
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.