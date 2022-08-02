Energy Australia have formally withdrawn their application for a waste to energy project at their Mount Piper location.
According to Energy Australia, the decision was made after careful consideration of technical and economic merits.
Both a joint venture with Re. Group and an application for State Significant Development (SSD) were formally withdrawn.
There will be no further investigations into future waste to energy projects at the Mount Piper location, according to Energy Australia.
"EnergyAustralia thanks the Lithgow community for listening to our plans and providing their feedback on the Energy Recovery project," Energy Australia chief operating officer, Liz Westcott said.
"The local community's feedback has been factored into our decision making.
"We also thank Re.Group as well as the Australian Renewable Energy Agency(ARENA), the New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, and the Environment Protection Authority NSW for their support."
Energy Australia own and operate the Mount Piper power station, and have been working with Re. Group to jointly assess the possibility of an energy recovery project since 2016.
Energy Australia have been investigating the possibility of alternative types of energy within the Lithgow region, including the controversial pumped hydro storage facility proposal.
Locals interested in hearing more about the Lake Lyell pumped hydro energy storage project are encouraged to get in touch at community@energyaustralia.com.au or visit the website for more information.
