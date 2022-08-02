Main construction of the Lithgow MRI facility is set to begin in the coming weeks following the completion of early works.
On Monday, August 1, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole confirmed the project is ready to enter its next stage.
According to Mr Toole, main construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed at the end of this year.
"Designed in consultation with health staff, the new service at Lithgow Hospital will also include a new staff station, patient waiting area, change rooms and bathrooms, which is being constructed at the southern end of the hospital to maximise space," Mr Toole said.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the MRI will provide local residents access to the latest diagnostic imaging technology on site.
