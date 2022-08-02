Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow MRI Facility finishes first stage of completion

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
August 2 2022
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole and Hospital general manager Bronwyn Boyling stand in front of the MRI construction site. Photo: Supplied

Main construction of the Lithgow MRI facility is set to begin in the coming weeks following the completion of early works.

